‘From 2024, schools to furnish daily time table to WBBSE thrice in year’

BY Team MP24 Dec 2023 7:16 PM GMT

Kolkata: Schools will have to furnish their daily time table to the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) thrice in a year starting from 2024.

The Board has specified the date as February 15, April 15 and August 14. The time-table needs to be implemented in accordance with the mandatory structure of class distribution, as notified by WBBSE. “Non-compliance shall call appropriate measures from the Board as shall be notified from time to time,” the Board stated.

They will also have to furnish a report to WBBSE through an email just after completion of three consecutive summative evaluations with proper evidence highlighting the extent to which a child’s learning outcome has been achieved through preparation of child profiles.

“A copy of the same is also to be sent to DIS (SE)/ ADIS (SE)/AIS (SE) of concerned districts and sub divisions, as applicable,” it was stated. The Board has also made it mandatory for teachers to maintain a teacher’s diary for ensuring formative assessment as well as summative assessment through framing of tasks, learning evidence, class record book and child profile on a day-to-day basis.

Further, from next academic year, the teachers reaching after 10:40 am would be considered late and those arriving after 11:15 am will be marked absent. According to a source, this step has been taken to instil a sense of punctuality amongst the teachers. Earlier, teachers had to reach by 10:50 am and ones reaching after 11:05 am were marked absent.

