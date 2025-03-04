Fresher rides: Yatri Sathi App rolls out ‘#CleanCabPromise’ drive

Kolkata: Passengers availing Yatri Sathi cabs from Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport and Howrah Railway Station can now enjoy cleaner rides as the state government’s Yatri Sathi App introduced the #CleanCabPromise drive. This initiative ensures that every Yatri Sathi cab picking up passengers at these key transit hubs is cleaned before every ride.

The cleanliness drive was formally inaugurated on Tuesday by Babul Supriyo, Minister of Information Technology and Electronics (IT&E). Under this initiative, a dedicated crew will clean each cab that runs through the airport and Railway station. Speaking at the event, minister Supriyo emphasised the importance of hygiene in public transport. “Cleanliness is next to godliness. A fresh, well-maintained cab is not just about hygiene. It transforms the travel experience for both passengers and drivers,” he said.

Officials stated that the initiative would provide passengers with a clean and comfortable ride while benefiting drivers through higher ratings, more bookings and increased earnings. The event at Kolkata Airport saw the participation of senior officials, including Bengal Inspector General of Police (Traffic) Sukesh Kumar Jain, Bidhannagar Police Commissioner Mukesh and Deputy Commissioner of Police (Airport Division) Aishwariya Sagar. Representatives from Moving Tech Innovations Pvt Ltd, the Technology and Operations Partner for Yatri Sathi, were also present.

The company was selected through a competitive tender by the IT&E department and awarded a three-year partnership effective from February 1. The company oversees on-ground implementation through local marketing and continuous technological enhancement of the Yatri Sathi App. As part of the initiative, cleanliness kits were distributed to cab drivers, while bike taxi riders received Yatri Sathi helmets to promote road safety. Additionally, the top five cab drivers were felicitated for their dedication and service.

Launched in July 2023, the Yatri Sathi App offers a zero-commission, direct-to-driver cab service. With over 82.63 lakh rides completed and over Rs 221 crore earned by drivers, officials estimate that private platforms would have deducted Rs 30 to Rs 40 crore in commission from these earnings.

“Our government is not looking for profit. We want maximum earnings for drivers while ensuring passengers pay fair prices,” Jain said. Responding to concerns about competition with private operators, Supriyo clarified that the government does not intend to sideline anyone or promote unfair competition. “Public-private partnership is essential for growth. Our goal is to bridge the gap between drivers and passengers by eliminating intermediaries,” he said.