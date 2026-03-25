Fresh spell of storms likely over weekend across Bengal

Kolkata: Unstable weather is set to return across West Bengal this weekend, with forecasts indicating a fresh round of thunderstorms, rain and gusty winds, especially over South Bengal, including Kolkata. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that changing wind patterns and moisture incursion from the Bay of Bengal are creating favourable conditions for convective storms, often referred to as nor’westers or Kalbaisakhi.



After a brief improvement and rise in temperature midweek, weather experts predict another shift around March 27–28. Several southern districts- such as Purulia, Bankura, Jhargram and West Burdwan- are likely to experience light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds reaching up to 40–60 kmph.

Kolkata and adjoining areas may also witness sudden evening storms, which could disrupt normal life with reduced visibility, traffic congestion and possible waterlogging in low-lying areas. Authorities have advised residents to remain cautious during lightning activity and avoid taking shelter under trees or near

electric poles.

Meanwhile, North Bengal, which recently experienced heavy rainfall and even hailstorms, is expected to see relatively improved conditions in the early part of the week. However, intermittent rain and thunderstorms may still occur in districts like Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar before conditions stabilise.

Overall, the state is witnessing a classic “mood swing” weather pattern, with alternating spells of heat, rain and storms. Meteorologists link this to early pre-monsoon activity,

signalling an active Kalbaisakhi season ahead, where sudden weather changes will remain a recurring feature over the coming days.