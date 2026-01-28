Fresh SIR-linked death allegations spark row in Malda, Cooch Behar

MALDA/COOCH BEHAR: Fresh allegations of deaths allegedly linked to fear surrounding the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls have emerged from Malda and Cooch Behar districts.



In Malda, Sheikh Sariful (55), a resident of Nichur Tiorpara under Nurpur gram panchayat in Manikchak block, died early Tuesday morning at his residence. His family claimed that the “prolonged stress” over SIR proceedings led to his death.

According to relatives, Sariful, who had been on the voter list since 2002, suddenly fell ill. The family alleged that discrepancies in records led to SIR notices being issued for his two sons, causing severe anxiety within the household. “My father was under constant tension after receiving the SIR notices. He feared our names might be removed from the voter list, and that would ruin our future,” said his son, Ariful Sheikh.

Following his death, villagers protested, blaming the SIR process for creating fear among citizens.

A similar incident occurred in Cooch Behar on Sunday night. Belal Mia, 51, of Shikarpur, Nazirhat in Dinhata-2 block, reportedly died of panic after discovering his name was missing from the 2025 SIR list.

His family said he visited the Sahebganj BDO office that day and, upon learning his name was excluded, became anxious. “He was afraid of being sent to Bangladesh. He panicked and informed his wife, but later died suddenly,” said his sister, Nilima Hossain.

The incidents have sparked political tensions. Trinamool Congress leaders allege that the SIR process, under the Election Commission’s guidance, is creating widespread fear. Tajgir Hossain, a local Trinamool Panchayat member, said: “A father had to witness his son’s death because of the Election Commission. This would not have happened without BJP involvement.”

BJP leaders, however, dismissed the claims as political rhetoric. Biraj Bose, BJP Cooch Behar district vice-president, stated, “The Trinamool Congress is trying to exploit the SIR issue for political gain. They are creating panic and fear among people, not us.”

These incidents have intensified the heated political debate over the SIR process, raising concerns about its impact on citizens’ mental health and the administration of electoral records.