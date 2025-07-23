Fresh NRC notice to Bengal resident sparks row

Alipurduar: A fresh controversy has erupted after a resident of Bengal reportedly received a notice related to the National Register of Citizens (NRC) from the Assam government, drawing sharp criticism from West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. The Chief Minister accused the BJP-led Assam administration of targeting Bengali-speaking individuals and attempting to brand them as illegal immigrants.

Addressing a Press conference at Nabanna on Tuesday, Chief Minister Banerjee said: “The BJP government is following a discriminatory policy against Bengalis. Speaking Bengali in some states is being equated with being Bangladeshi. Why should our people be repeatedly harassed? What right does Assam have to interfere in Bengal’s affairs?”

She further warned against attempts to manipulate the voters’ list in Bengal. “Detention camps were set up in Assam. Now they are trying to apply the same NRC tactic here. The Assam Chief Minister should fix the chaos in his own state first. Bengal will not allow such injustice,” she asserted. This latest case concerns Anjali Shil, wife of Nitya Shil, residents of Jateshwar in Alipurduar district’s Falakata block. Despite residing in Bengal for over 35 years and possessing all necessary documents, including Aadhaar and voter ID, Anjali Shil was reportedly served an NRC notice linked to their ancestral connection to Dhubri district in Assam.

Speaking to reporters, Anjali Shil said: “I have not received any notice yet, but I’ve heard that such a letter has been sent. I’m shocked.

We have all the documents in place. My in-laws are from Assam and no one in their family has received such a notice. If I do receive one, I will submit all necessary proof.”

Her husband added: “It feels helpless to watch a citizen being forced to prove her nationality. We have nothing to hide and will provide all required documents.”

This is not the first such instance. Earlier, Uttam Kumar Brajabasi and Arati Ghosh, both residents of Cooch Behar, had received similar notices from the Assam government, prompting outrage in Bengal.