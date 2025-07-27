Fresh NRC notice sparks political uproar in Cooch Behar, TMC assures full support

Cooch Behar: After the recent NRC-related controversies involving Uttam Brijwasi of Cooch Behar and Anjali Shil of Alipurduar, another case has triggered fresh political tension. This time, Nishikant Das, a 75-year-old resident of Latapata Gram Panchayat in Mathabhanga Assembly Constituency, has received a National Register of Citizens (NRC) notice from the Assam government—reigniting fears and sparking a political war of words.

According to sources, Nishikant Das received the notice nearly two months ago. Despite being a lifelong resident of Bengal, he was summoned by the Assam authorities to prove his citizenship. “I went to Assam for work nearly 30 years ago. At that time, Assam Police briefly detained me, suspecting I was a Bangladeshi. But they released me after verifying my identity,” Das recalled.

“Now, decades later, I have received this notice. My father, who passed away 45 years ago, was also a resident of this land. Still, they asked for a copy of his name in the old voter list.”

The incident prompted a swift response from Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders. Cooch Behar district president Abhijit De Bhowmik, former minister Binay Krishna Barman and Trinamool Youth Congress State Secretary Kamlesh Adhikari visited Das’s residence, assuring him

of full support.

Speaking to reporters, Bhowmik accused the BJP of creating fear among Bengal residents. “The BJP is weaponising the NRC to intimidate the people of Bengal. But their game is over. The Trinamool Congress will stand by every affected citizen. We will not bow down by showing documents,” he said.

In response, BJP district vice-president Manoj Ghosh dismissed the allegations, stating: “Trinamool is spreading panic by using fake NRC notices. They are doing this out of fear of the BJP’s growing influence.”

As political blame games escalate, ordinary citizens like Nishikant Das remain caught in the crossfire, unsure of what lies ahead.