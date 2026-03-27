Fresh face Tanushree Hansda banks on grassroots connect in Ranibandh

Bankura: Trinamool Congress’s new candidate from Ranibandh (ST), Tanushree Hansda, is crafting a campaign rooted in grassroots outreach and cultural connection as she steps into electoral politics for the first time.



Hansda, who joined the Trinamool Congress on March 17, is an academic by profession and serves as a Bengali professor at Heramba Chandra College. Projected as a young Adivasi face, she has been fielded to represent the aspirations of the tribal population in the Jangalmahal region.

Focusing on development and welfare, Hansda has been highlighting issues such as education, infrastructure and socio-economic upliftment of Adivasi communities.

Her campaign recently drew attention in Khatra when, during a rally, she suddenly stopped upon noticing a local religious spot and immediately offered prayers.

She has also been seen offering prayers and seeking blessings at a temple, a church, and a mosque during her campaign, reflecting a message of inclusivity and communal harmony.

She replaces outgoing MLA Jyotsna Mandi, who had won the seat in the 2021 Assembly elections by a margin of over 38,000 votes. Despite not being renominated, Mandi has been actively campaigning for Hansda, indicating cohesion within the party ranks.

The contest in Ranibandh is expected to be closely watched, with both the BJP and the Left fielding the same candidates as in the previous election, setting up a familiar triangular fight.

With organisational backing and visible support from party leaders, Hansda is attempting to consolidate the traditional vote base while appealing to newer sections of voters. Her candidacy reflects the party’s strategy of blending fresh leadership with experienced guidance on the ground.