Fresh embarrassment for Humayun Kabir as ‘Saudi Imam’ denies knowing event organisers

Kolkata: With more embarrassment to newly-suspended Trinamool Congress (TMC) Bharatpur MLA Humayun Kabir, the person who was presented as an Imam from Saudi Arabia during the foundation stone-laying ceremony of Babri Masjid-like mosque appeared on a social media video and stated that he did not have any idea as to who were organising the programme.

A resident of Murshidabad, he claimed in social media: “I was told by one of my companions that the foundation stone of a mosque would be laid in Murshidabad’s Bharatpur. I did not know what would be the name of the mosque or under whose supervision the programme was being organised. I was not informed about these things.”

Kabir has already stated that he decided the structure of the new party and the name. He will float the new party on December 22 and announce the details then. “I can only say that our new party will have a 75-member state committee. I have opened the doors of our party for everybody. You will see many surprises on December 22,” Kabir said. He also stated that both the BJP and the TMC are his enemies.

“I am fighting to push them out of power. I will give tickets for 135 seats, out of that 80-90 seats are minority dominated and others are Hindu dominated. My party will be secular. This party will talk about the 11.5 crore people of Bengal,” he added.

Kabir continues to trigger controversies one after another. Trinamool Congress already raised questions on his credibility by asking how a person who had contested on BJP’s ticket in 2019 can speak about setting up of Babri Masjid-like mosque.