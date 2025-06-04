Fresh controversy hits Tollywood: Director Bidula Bhattacharya slams rumours of ‘false rift’ in the Guild

Kolkata: The tussle between the Federation of Cine Technicians and Workers of Eastern India (FCTWEI) and the Directors’ Guild is nothing new. It’s been brewing for a while and keeps surfacing. Things flared up when Bidula Bhattacharya, known for Prem Amar 2, moved the Calcutta High Court, alleging that the Federation’s arbitrary rules were interfering with directors’ work.

Her concerns struck a chord across the industry and soon, 14 other directors, including Parambrata Chattopadhyay, Anirban Bhattacharya, Sudeshna Roy, Subrata Sen and Indranil Roychowdhury, filed petitions too. Now, fresh controversy has hit Tollywood. Several directors, including Srijit Roy, have reportedly resigned from the Directors’ Guild of Eastern India (DAEI), allegedly to avoid more chaos and keep working without disruptions. Back in February 2025, Roy had run into trouble when his Bengali serial suddenly stalled allegedly because of remarks he had made about FCTWEI. Roy claimed on Facebook that technicians simply didn’t turn up on set. That incident saw strong support from fellow directors like Parambrata, Anirban, Sudeshna, Subrata and Indranil. Bidula, who first approached the High Court, is currently in Thailand. When asked about the latest resignations of directors, she responded firmly: “We supported Srijit da when he was in a tough spot. But he later apologised to the Federation and chose to go back to work. That’s his choice. As for those who resigned… we’re not concerned. We understand their concerns too. If they leave, it shows they were never really part of this fight. The 15 of us who moved court are still standing strong.”

She also added that the narrative about a rift in the Guild is being spread to favour the Federation. “They’re floating all sorts of rumours, but the truth is, every time we’ve gone to court, the verdict has been in our favour. Justice Amrita Sinha of the Calcutta High Court clearly stated that no director can be stopped from working. If anyone tries, we have every right to go to the police,” Bidula said.