Fresh bomb threats target two city schools

Kolkata: Within just three months of a series of bomb threats targeting schools across the city, another such incident occurred on Wednesday involving two private schools in Kolkata.

According to sources, both schools—located in Sealdah and Anandapur—received threatening e-mails on Wednesday morning. Upon receiving the e-mails, school authorities promptly evacuated the premises and sent students home as a precautionary measure. Police were immediately alerted. Officers from Taltala and Anandapur police stations arrived at the respective locations and initiated search operations. The Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) and sniffer dogs were also deployed. After several hours of thorough investigation, no suspicious objects were found on either campus.

Police have launched an inquiry and are currently attempting to trace the Internet Protocol (IP) addresses from which the threat e-mails originated. This incident follows a spate of similar threats earlier this year. On April 7, multiple schools across the city received bomb threat emails, prompting widespread panic and evacuations. However, no explosives were found during subsequent searches.