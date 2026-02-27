Fresh bomb hoax creates panic at Brabourne Road, Anandapur passport offices

Kolkata: For the third consecutive day, fear spread across the city over a bomb hoax, with fresh incidents reported on Thursday at the Passport Office in Anandapur and Brabourne Road, along with several post offices across the state.

According to sources, on Thursday morning, emails containing bomb threats were received at the Passport Seva Kendra in Anandapur and the Regional Passport Office in the Brabourne Road area. The offices were immediately evacuated and police were informed. Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) teams rushed to both offices and conducted thorough searches, but nothing was found. Meanwhile, similar emails containing bomb threats were received at several post offices, including those in Howrah, Asansol, Bashirhat and other districts. Considering the safety of employees and the public, the offices were evacuated and police conducted searches, but nothing suspicious was found at any of the post offices.

On Tuesday, judicial work was hampered in several Bengal courts after bomb threat messages were received in at least six courts, including two in Kolkata. Chief Secretary Nandini Chakraborty, along with Director General of Police (DGP) Peeyush Pandey and Commissioner of Police (CP), Kolkata, Supratim Sarkar, held an emergency meeting over the issue and later, at a press conference, assured that the state government is providing all assistance and security for judges working on the SIR procedure in their respective areas.

On Wednesday, emails containing bomb threats were received at the Asansol District and Sessions Court. The West Burdwan District Judge also received a threatening email. According to sources, the email read: “A bomb has been placed in the court. It will explode in a few moments!” Asansol-Durgapur Deputy Commissioner Dhruv Das reached the spot after receiving the information. Similar threat emails were also received at the Siuri District Court in Birbhum. Multiple cases have been registered across the state, including in Kolkata, in connection with these threat emails. The investigation is being conducted by the Special Task Force (STF).