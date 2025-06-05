Fresh arrest in Saddam Nadab murder case: Uncle confesses to role in brutal killing

Malda: In a chilling development in the murder case of Saddam Nadab, police have arrested his uncle, school teacher Rahman Nadab, following a prolonged interrogation. The arrest came after Rahman confessed to his role in the conspiracy and murder of the 31-year-old contractor, confirming what investigators had long suspected. His wife, Moumita Hasan, who was earlier taken into custody, had already hinted of his involvement during questioning.

Saddam Nadab, who had been missing from his residence in Malda since May 18, was found dead on June 3 in Shihur village of South Dinajpur’s Tapan area — Moumita Hasan’s ancestral home. The victim’s body, which bore three deep injuries from a sharp weapon, was stuffed inside a wall and plastered over to conceal the crime. “After sustained interrogation, Rahman Nadab finally broke down and admitted his role in the crime,” said Malda Superintendent of Police Pradeep Kumar Yadav on Wednesday night. “We have sufficient evidence to confirm that he was actively involved in the planning and execution of the murder.” “After killing him, they sourced cement, sand and stones from the village to seal the body inside a wall. The suppliers of these materials are also being questioned,” SP Yadav added. “It was a cold, calculated plan to eliminate him and erase all traces.” Police believe that the motive behind the murder stemmed from an illicit relationship and financial disputes. Saddam was living on rent at Rahman Nadab’s two-storey house in Malda’s Krishnapally Bapuji Colony for over five years, running his contracting business from the premises. During this time, police allege, he developed a relationship with Moumita. “They thought killing him in Tapan would avoid suspicion,” said an investigating officer. “They called him to the village under a false pretext, murdered him and hid the body in the wall. It was premeditated and carefully executed.” On being asked whether others may be involved, SP Yadav said: “We are exploring all angles. There is a possibility of more people being connected to the case. The investigation is far from over.” With both Moumita Hasan and Rahman Nadab now in custody, police are hopeful that the entire conspiracy behind the gruesome killing of Saddam Nadab will soon be unraveled.