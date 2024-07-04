Frequency of drives conducted by RPF should be increased: HC

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Thursday observed that the frequency of drives conducted by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) should be increased to catch any unauthorised male passengers boarding and travelling in local train compartments which are reserved for female passengers.



The writ petition was filed by a practising advocate of Calcutta High Court who highlighted the issue which often results in occurrence of untoward incidents. The advocate had also submitted a representation to the authorities and moved the Division Bench of Chief Justice T S Sivagnanam and Justice Hiranmay Bhattacharyya for appropriate directions.

The RPF under East Zone Railway of Sealdah Division informed the Court that till date June 2024, 2877 people have been prosecuted under Section 162 of Railway Act, 1980.

This section deals with punishment for male passengers who enter carriage or other places reserved for females.

The punishments include forfeiture of his ticket, fine up to Rs 500 and removal from the carriage, compartment, room or other place by a Railway official.

The Division Bench observed that considering the stance taken by the RPF in this matter and the number of male passengers who have been prosecuted for the same offence, it was established that it was a menace. While taking on record the steps taken by RPF, the Division Bench observed that frequency of the drives conducted by RPF should be increased and added that announcements in public address systems at all Railway stations should be made that if a male passenger boards these reserved compartments for women, they will

be prosecuted.