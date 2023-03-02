‘French govt intends to support protection of the biodiversity of the Sunderbans’

With the Agence Française de Développement (AFD) of France funding the conservation of the Kaziranga National Park, French Consul General of Kolkata Didier Talpain said a similar effort can be taken up for the Sunderbans in West Bengal.

Addressing a seminar at the Bharat Chamber of Commerce, Talpain said he had recently visited the Sunderbans and added: “It was worrying to see how erosion has endangered the embankments. I learnt from the inhabitants of the region that with the rise of the water level, several islands have disappeared. The region certainly needs conservation.”

He added that he has already spoken to the Forest department officials there and offered some conservation plans. Talpain said: “Although I cannot confirm at the moment whether funding by the French agency will be done, I will certainly discuss the matter since I am greatly moved after my visit to the area.”

He assured that the French government intends to lend its support in protecting the biodiversity of this region.

He also expressed his intent in extending French collaboration to West Bengal in terms of promoting culture through projects concerning music.