French govt agency to support wildlife conservation, eco-tourism

JALPAIGURI: “The France,” an agency of the French government, has committed to supporting the forest department in mitigating human-wildlife conflicts. The collaboration aims to improve elephant corridors, wildlife habitats, eco-tourism initiatives, wildlife squad capabilities, and infrastructure.



The French government has held detailed discussions with the Union Ministry of Forests and Environment through the central government. Very recently, following these discussions, a French delegation visited Neora Valley and Gorumara National Park to assess the situation on the ground. The delegation was accompanied by officials from the North Bengal wildlife division.

According to the forest department, the Jalpaiguri Gorumara Wildlife Division outlined a comprehensive long-term project focused on enhancing tiger conservation and biodiversity in Neora Valley, including the improvement of red panda habitats. The project will also expand eco-tourism in several buffer areas of the Kalimpong hill region, including Lava, Mouchuki, Gairibas, Shamshi, Todey and Tangta. Efforts will be made to enhance natural habitats for tigers and red pandas within Neora Valley.

In Gorumara National Park, the project will improve infrastructure for wildlife squads stationed at Ramshai, Khunia, Gorumara, and Mal. Additionally, plans include the creation of green grass reserves for herbivores such as rhinos, bison, and deer, and enhancements to internal security, including firearms and vehicles. The initiative aims to reduce human-wildlife conflicts and promote eco-tourism services in areas outside the protected forest zones, with a focus on home stays in Lava, Shamshi, Shamshi Outpost, Aritar, Gorubathan, Tode, Tangta, Murthy, and Ramshai.

Officials from the North Bengal wildlife department confirmed that “The France” will invest in these projects through the central government. The delegation has already held meetings with the Joint Forest Management Committee and inspections of proposed plans.

Bhaskar JV, Chief Forester of the North Bengal Wildlife Division, stated: “The delegation’s visit encompassed both national parks and included detailed discussions with the forest department regarding future plans. Although we are in the early stages, the delegation has been thoroughly briefed on the department’s proposals. The collaboration marks a promising step towards bolstering wildlife conservation efforts and enhancing eco-tourism in the region.”