French Consulate Kolkata in talks with state for supporting conservation efforts

Kolkata: At a time when the Indian Prime Minister is visiting France to further strengthen the bilateral ties between the two countries through cooperative deals in several sectors, the French Consulate in Kolkata is in talks with the Bengal government for supporting conservation efforts for certain wildlife sanctuaries/zoological parks in North Bengal.



During the recent Bastille Day celebrations, the French Consul General of Kolkata, Didier Talpain, said that both countries are celebrating what is now the 25th anniversary of the Franco-Indian strategic partnership which involves many sectors, especially the Defence.

In the context of West Bengal, he said that talks are on with the state government for cooperation in some sectors which include supporting conservation efforts of certain wildlife sanctuaries/zoological parks in the northern part of Bengal.

Asked if there is any specific development, the French Consul General said that as of now the talks are on a preliminary level. “It is still under discussion and hence it is too early to comment on the matter. It could be a matter of months before we reach the level of finalisation,” he said.

With the Agence Française de Développement (AFD) of France funding conservation of the Kaziranga National Park, Didier Talpain was asked if a similar initiative can be taken up for Sundarbans; the Consul General visited the area a few months back.

He said: “It could be possible. Our discussion with the West Bengal government concerning Sundarbans is more focused on conservation and climate change. Here, the local populace is threatened by the drastic changes in the climate pattern and the rising water level. There are some active NGOs working in this area. We are trying to find some French NGO partners who can support the climate efforts for this region through funding.” He assured that the French Government intends to lend its support in protecting the biodiversity of this region.

Meanwhile, it is learnt that India and France have signed MoUs for manufacturing submarines, and surface combatants in Mumbai and Kolkata for export. Kolkata’s GRSE has signed a MoU with the Naval Group France to collaborate in the field of surface ship that caters to fulfil the requirement of India and international

naval forces.