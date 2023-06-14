Freight train derails near NJP Station

A Freight train derailed near the New Jalpaiguri Railway station on Wednesday morning. A compartment of the train loaded with stone chips derailed in the area adjacent to the East Cabin between Siliguri Town Station and NJP Station.

Sanjay Chilwarwar, the ADRM of Katihar Division of NorthEast Frontier Railway along with others reached the spot.

Later, they lifted the train back on the track. However, the reason for the accident is unclear as the ADRM refused to comment on the incident.

Recently, the Coromandel Express crashed into a stationary goods train, derailing most of its coaches at 7 pm on June 2 near Odisha’s Balasore.

A few coaches of the Coromandel toppled over the last few coaches of the Bengaluru-Howrah Express which was passing by at the same time.