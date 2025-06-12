Freedom fighter’s statue to be installed in Balurghat

BALURGHAT: In a move to honour the legacy of the Indian freedom movement, Balurghat Municipality has taken the initiative to set up a statue of renowned freedom fighter Pulin Behari Das Gupta. The statue will be installed at Ward 12, the municipality has confirmed.

Chairman of Balurghat Municipality, Ashok Kumar Mitra, informed that the work on the statue will begin soon. “We are proud to commemorate the sacrifices of Pulin Behari Das Gupta, who played a significant role in India’s freedom struggle. This statue will be a symbol of inspiration for future generations,” said Mitra.

He further mentioned that the municipality had earlier undertaken a similar initiative by installing a statue of Manmatha Roy, a celebrated theatre personality of Balurghat, highlighting its commitment to preserving both the historical and cultural heritage of the region.

The decision has been widely appreciated by the residents of Balurghat. Noted theatre personality Jishnu Neogi welcomed the move, stating: “This is a commendable step.

It reflects our respect towards those who contributed immensely to the nation and our local culture.”

Pulin Behari Das Gupta was a distinguished freedom fighter from Balurghat.