Free Madhyamik e-test papers released

Kolkata: The West Bengal Government School Teachers’ Association (WBGSTA) has released WBGSTA Madhyamik e-Test Papers 2026, a free digital compilation of test examination question papers drawn from most of the state’s 39 fully government schools.

Launched on Thursday, the collection offers subject-wise sets in Bengali, Mathematics, Physical Science, Life Science, History and Geography.

The release coincides with the final day of the test examination schedule set by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education. The association said this timing would help students shift straight into their last phase of preparation for the Madhyamik examination, to be held from February 2 to 12, 2026. According to WBGSTA, the digital format ensures broad accessibility, eliminates printing errors and allows candidates to use the material from any location without cost.

WBGSTA general secretary Saugata Basu said teachers from government schools contributed to compiling the sets, adding that the papers reflect actual school-level test patterns and would serve as effective practice material for students entering their final study phase.