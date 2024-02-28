‘Free footpath in & around Burrabazar for pedestrians’

Devise policy by which the footpath in and around Burrabazar area can be left free for the pedestrians, the Calcutta High Court directed on a matter regarding encroachment of footpath by a sweet shop in the area.

Justice Amrita Sinha ordered: “It will be open for the chief engineer, SWM (Solid Waste Management), to devise a policy by which the footpath in and around Burrabazar area can be left free for the pedestrian.” Eight weeks were given to carry out the same.

The petitioner, who is also a sweet shop owner, complained against the encroachment in the area. A detailed representation is pending consideration at the end of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC). Justice Sinha directed the Chief Engineer of Solid Waste Management (SWM) department of KMC to consider the objection and give reasonable opportunity of hearing to all parties.

It was alleged that the petitioner keeps a two-feet chowki (wooden stool) outside the shop to display the sweets during a certain duration which is causing distress to the public as well as the other tenants.

The advocate representing the private respondents submitted that the petitioner is also guilty of the same offence, i.e. the petitioner has also encroached upon the footpath for the purpose of his business.

It was also submitted that in the Burrabazar area there are a number of sweet shops which practise the same.

The advocate representing the KMC submitted that the parties should not encroach the footpath and the same should be left open for the pedestrians.