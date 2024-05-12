Free entry to Science City on April 18-19

Kolkata: Science City, Kolkata, will offer free entry for its visitors on May 18 and 19 as a part of the celebration of International Museum Day.



There will be various programmes and activities on these two days, like exhibitions, panel discussions, demonstrations and various programmes and activities for kids.

“A museum expo was held in Delhi last year. This year it is being held at Science City on May 18-19 to mark the occasion of Museum Day,” said Arijit Dutta Choudhury, director of National Council of

Science Museums.

Anurag Kumar, Director, Science City urged people to visit the place along with their family members on these two days and participate in various programmes and activities meant for all age groups.

The Indian Museum, the Birla Industrial & Technological Museum and the Victoria Memorial Hall will allow free entry to visitors on May 18, to commemorate the occasion of International Museum Day.

On this day, museums worldwide join hands to organise events, exhibitions and educational programmes centred around the theme, emphasising the invaluable contribution of museums to society.