Free coaching for Class XI students preparing for competitive exams

Kolkata: The state government has opened applications for its free coaching for Class XI science students preparing for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE), West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations (WBJEE) and the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) 2027 under a structured academic and income-criteria system.

The coaching is being offered under the Yogyashree scheme, which is being implemented by the Backward Classes Welfare department with support from the School Education department and the Minority Affairs and Madrasah Education department. It is open to students from ST, SC, OBC, minority and general categories under separate eligibility norms. The required marks in Madhyamik or an equivalent examination are 50 per cent for ST students, 60 per cent for SC students, 65 per cent for OBC students and 70 per cent for minority and general candidates. All applicants must belong to families with an annual income not exceeding Rs. 3 lakh. Selected students will also receive a monthly stipend of Rs. 300.

Fifty centres across districts have been earmarked for ST and SC candidates, while 60 centres have been assigned for OBC and minority students. A district-wise list of centres, along with contact numbers, has been published online.

Application forms are available at the training centres and can also be downloaded from https://wbbcdev.webstep.in. Forms may be submitted at the designated centres or filled in online on the same website. The last date for submission is December 24.