Free coaching centre for underprivileged pupils

siligiruri: For the convenience of the underprivileged but meritorious students, the Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC) is going to start a free coaching centre in Siliguri.



The coaching centre will be set up at the Siliguri Boys’ High School premises.

Classes will start from May 15. The decision has been finalised in the board of members meeting on Friday.

“There are many meritorious students in our city who cannot continue with their education or cannot get good coaching for their board exams. We have arranged these classes for those students. I will urge all the Councillors to select such students and send them to the special coaching classes,” said Gautam Deb, the Mayor of SMC.Initially, coaching will be given to 100 students of Class IX and X in Bengali medium along with some students of Hindi Medium, for English and Science subjects under West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE).

The SMC board has decided that a sum of Rs 200 will be paid as honorarium to each teacher per class and Rs 7,000 per month will be given to a Data Entry Operator (DEO) and Rs. 3,000 per month to one Group – D staff from SMC’s funds for looking after this Coaching Center.

Furthermore, two Security Guards will be appointed at the Center as additional duty for the purpose. Furthermore, SMC will provide one Inverter as a backup for power cuts.

Classes will be held on every Monday, Wednesday, and Fridays from 5 pm to 7 pm, sources said.