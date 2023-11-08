Free Civil Service exam training workshop for aspirants held in Jalpaiguri

On Wednesday, the district administration organised a workshop for IAS and UPSC exam aspirants at Jalpaiguri Government Engineering College. Approximately 260 students from different colleges in the district attended the event.

According to the district administration, this initiative has been undertaken to provide an opportunity for individuals aspiring to take the civil service examinations but facing financial constraints.

The programme is facilitated through the Satyendra Nath Tagore Institute, run by the state government. To qualify for this training programme, students must undergo a competitive examination, with the top 50 performers gaining entry to the training camp. Shama Parveen, Jalpaiguri District Magistrate, mentioned: “This initiative, in accordance with government orders, has been ongoing since last year, providing free training. We also organised a workshop to prepare for this event.”

Khandabahale Umesh Ganapat, District Superintendent of Police, explained: “The Satyendranath Tagore Institute was originally in Kolkata but now operates study centres in all districts. These centres provide coaching for exam preparation. An orientation programme marked the beginning of this effort.”

Amitabha Roy, the Principal of Jalpaiguri Engineering College, added: “The selection for admission to this study centre is determined through a competitive examination conducted by the state government, which took place on November 11.”