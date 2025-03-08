Free cancer screening camp held on Int’l Women’s Day

Kolkata: In a significant initiative to promote awareness about women's health, a free cancer screening clinic was organised at Ward No. 109 on the occasion of International Women's Day, on Saturday. The event was held in association with Medica Superspecialty Hospital under the leadership of ward councillor Ananya Banerjee. Highlighting the importance of early detection and preventive healthcare, Banerjee emphasised the need for regular medical consultations for women, especially after the age of 40. “We will be aware, we will consult doctors after attaining 40. We will prevent breast and cervical cancer and will create a healthy society,” it was stated. The initiative aimed at spreading awareness about breast and cervical cancer, which continue to be major health concerns for women. Local residents welcomed the initiative, acknowledging the crucial role of awareness and early detection in combating cancer. The event witnessed a strong turnout, reflecting the growing consciousness about women’s health and well-being.