Free bike taxi rides to voters on voting day in 4 cities

Kolkata: A private bike taxi company has collaborated with the West Bengal State Election Commission to provide free bike taxi rides to voters on election day in major cities, including Siliguri, Durgapur, Asansol and Kolkata.

Rapido, along with the commission, has launched the “SawaariZimmedariKi” initiative aiming to facilitate residents’ voting rights and ensure a more inclusive electoral process. Apart from the four cities in Bengal, they are implementing it across the nation by deploying over 100 lakh captains across more than 100 cities to provide free rides on election day.

Rapido’s co-founder Pavan Guntupalli said: “We are undertaking this initiative to ensure that every voter in Siliguri, Durgapur, Asansol and Kolkata can successfully fulfil their civic duty by casting their votes in the Indian General Election 2024. Our Rapido captains in Bengal are more than just drivers; they are ambassadors of civic engagement, enabling greater voter turnout and promoting a more representative electoral system in the world’s largest democracy.”

Siliguri will go for vote on April 26, Durgapur and Asansol on May 13. Various initiatives are being taken to make people aware and encourage them to exercise their rights. The loud advertisements and occasional music played at Metro stations and Metro trains in Kolkata have now been replaced by audio encouraging people to vote and informing them of the vote dates.