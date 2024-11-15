Fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 15L from Balurghat Municipality’s bank account under investigation

BALURGHAT: The Balurghat Police have launched an investigation following a complaint regarding the fraudulent withdrawal of nearly Rs 15 lakh from a nationalised bank’s Balurghat branch. The withdrawal was allegedly carried out using forged cheques belonging to the Balurghat Municipality.

According to Ashok Kumar Mitra, Chairman of Balurghat Municipality, the substantial amount was siphoned off using counterfeit cheques purportedly drawn on the municipality’s account. The municipality lodged a formal complaint both with the bank and the Balurghat Police Station on Thursday (November 14). Sources within the municipality revealed that out of the Rs 16 lakh reserved for repairing various buildings in the town, Rs 14,40,068 was withdrawn on Tuesday (November 12) and Wednesday (November 13) using three cheques. However, Mitra asserted that the original cheques remain intact with the municipality, raising questions about how the forged cheques, bearing identical numbers and signatures of the finance officer, were processed by the bank.

Further investigation uncovered that the amount was withdrawn by an individual named Mohammad Ishaq Khan from the bank’s Bowbazar branch in Kolkata. Holding the bank accountable, the municipality has demanded the return of the entire sum within 24 hours, threatening legal action if the demand is not met. This case of financial fraud has sparked widespread concern throughout Balurghat. However, the bank in question has denied any wrongdoing. Bikrant Kumar, manager of the Balurghat branch, stated that the matter had been escalated to higher authorities for review. “We have forwarded the written complaint received from the municipality to our superiors,” he said.

Ashok Kumar Mitra commented: “The three cheques used for the withdrawals are still with us, untouched. We have informed both the police and the bank authorities to investigate how this significant sum was withdrawn and who is behind it. Copies of the complaint have also been sent to the Principal Secretary of the department of Urban Development and the District Magistrate. If the amount is not credited back to our account by Saturday, we will proceed with legal action.”

Chinmay Mittal, Superintendent of Police, said: “A written complaint has been filed regarding the fraudulent withdrawal. The police have begun a thorough investigation. We have already communicated with the concerned bank manager and all aspects of the case are being examined. Legal action will be taken against those involved.” The incident has left the town of Balurghat on edge as both police and bank authorities work to unravel the fraud.