Fraudsters impersonate bank officials to scam women

Raiganj: Three persons impersonating bank officials recently met some women at Budhan and Manahar villages of Birghai Gram Panchayat under Raiganj Police Station of North Dinajpur district and scammed money from their bank accounts. They allegedly promised to provide loans.

The three managed to get fingerprints of the women using which they withdrew money from the accounts. Immediately the women brought the matter to the notice of Sonamani Roy, the Pradhan of Birgai Gram Panchayat.

Ratna Roy, one of the women said: “Three persons in the guise of bank officials visited our village and told us that they wanted to provide loans to women for starting economic ventures. Under their instructions we also created groups. Each group had six women. Then we provided them with our Aadhar card and fingerprints after which they left. Soon, most of the women found that money was withdrawn from their accounts.

They registered a complaint at the cyber crime police station in Karnajora and informed the Pradhan of our Gram Panchayat urging her to take necessary steps for the recovery of our money. They also identified one of the fraud persons as Alok Barman, a resident of Kamlai village in Raiganj.”

Sonamoni Roy,the Pradhan of Birghai Gram Panchayat said: “The women whose money has been scammed met me on Saturday. They have been told to block their account

immediately.”