Fraudsters collect Durga Puja donations with fake receipts

RAIGANJ: A case of fraud has surfaced in the Collegepara area of Raiganj, North Dinajpur district, where a group of individuals have been caught collecting Durga Puja donations using fake receipts in the name of Chaitali Durga Puja Committee. The incident has created tension in the locality, prompting a swift response



from the police.

The Chaitali Durga Puja Committee, which is known for organising one of the largest and most renowned Durga Puja celebrations in the town, was alerted regarding the scam on Sunday by residents of Collegepara. Ajay Saha, secretary of the committee, was informed over the phone by concerned locals that some unknown individuals were going door-to-door, presenting fake receipts bearing the name of the Chaitali Club and collecting money for the festival. “We don’t collect contributions from the Collegepara area,” Saha clarified. He immediately requested CCTV footage from the residents, which clearly showed the fraudsters in action. Upon receiving the evidence, the Puja committee lodged an official complaint with the Raiganj Police Station late Sunday night.

“We have demanded that the police identify and apprehend the individuals responsible for this scam. Additionally, we have urged the residents not to give any donations to unfamiliar persons claiming to represent our club,” Saha said.

Biswasroy Sarkar, the officer-in-charge of Raiganj Police Station, confirmed the receipt of the complaint and assured that an investigation has been launched. “We are working to identify the fraudsters using the CCTV footage provided. Once identified, strict legal action will be taken against them,” he stated. The incident has caused unrest in the locality, with residents wary of further attempts to exploit the festive spirit. The police have intensified their efforts to track down the culprits and prevent such scams from recurring.