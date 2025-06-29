‘Fraud uncovered in Malda as Aadhaar cards misuse surfaces’

Malda: A shocking case of alleged fraud has emerged in the state government’s flagship welfare scheme ‘Lakshmir Bhandar’, with allegations that Aadhaar numbers of ineligible individuals, including men and minors, are being misused to siphon off funds meant exclusively for women above 25 years.

Shrabani Deb of Deshbandhupara of Ward 27 in English Bazar recently discovered that despite repeated applications, her benefits under the scheme were being denied. In May, when she visited a cybercafe, she found that another woman was receiving money using her Aadhar number.

“I informed the Social Welfare Office, but the issue was resolved. I was forced to approach the SDO,” said Shrabani. The SDO was unavailable for comment. However, District Magistrate Nitin Singhania confirmed that a complaint has been received and the investigation is underway.

In a separate case from Jadupur Nayagram in Kaliachak-I Block, Amanur Rahaman found that Lakshmir Bhandar payments were being deposited using his 20-year-old son’s Aadhar number — a violation of scheme rules, as only women aged 25 and above are eligible. “My son was just 15 in 2021. How is it possible that a woman is receiving money using his Aadhar?” Amanur questioned, alleging the involvement of a fraudulent network operating within government offices.

Reacting to the controversy, BJP leader Amlan Bhaduri accused the state government of widespread corruption. “Even the Chief Minister’s dream project is not spared,” he said. Meanwhile, TMC spokesperson Ashis Kundu countered, stating: “The administration has already begun investigation. If this is a conspiracy, strict action will be taken.”

Both cases have triggered public outrage and renewed scrutiny of data security and verification protocols within the welfare scheme.