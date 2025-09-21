Fraud charges: Police nab producer Shyamsundar De

KOLKATA: Bengali film producer Shyamsundar De, who had been accused of financial fraud by actress Pooja Banerjee a few months ago, was arrested over the weekend by Mumbai police.

“I had approached the police almost three months ago. Finally, the accused has been arrested. The process has been entirely lawful. Mumbai police, with the support of Kolkata Police, acted swiftly to make the arrest. I had faith in the law, and all I want now is that the financial loss we suffered is compensated,” said the ‘Challenge 2’ actress.

Two months earlier, Pooja and her husband Kunal Barma had posted a disturbing video showing themselves in a distressed state, where they first levelled accusations against De, who has produced Bengali films like ‘Katmandu’ and ‘Byomkesh O

Durgo Rahasya’. The charges range from financial fraud to even kidnapping. While De had denied all allegations, he eventually could not escape arrest.

Later, in a press conference, Pooja and Kunal also accused De and his wife Malabika De of leaking their phone numbers. “You should be the ones apologising to us,” the

star couple said.