Framing of charges by CBI in coal smuggling case delayed

Kolkata: Framing of charges by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the coal smuggling case at special CBI court in Asanwsol was delayed on Tuesday after three out of 40 accused failed to turn up for the hearing.



According to a source, they did not turn up on personal grounds. The three accused who failed to turn up were Jaydev Mandal, Narayan Kharge and Binay Mishra. One of the three accused, Binay Mishra has been absconding for a long time. The matter has been fixed on July 3. On that day, all the accused named in the charge sheet have to appear in person. Earlier, the CBI had submitted two charge sheets in the coal smuggling case. A total of 43 accused have been named in the two chargesheets.

The coal smuggling case has been going on for almost three years. The trial of the case was supposed to start from Tuesday as directed by the Asansol special CBI court judge.

The prime accused in the alleged coal scam case, Anup Maji alias Lala, was granted bail under a few conditions by the Special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Court in Asansol after he surrendered.

According to sources, Maji had approached the Supreme Court earlier seeking protection from arrest which was reportedly granted by the Apex Court. Though the Supreme Court had directed Maji to surrender, it had given no time frame for the same.

Maji’s lawyer Abhishek Mukherjee had said that his client surrendered before the Special CBI Court, Asansol and complied with the direction of the Supreme Court. He also filed a petition seeking Maji’s bail citing that the Central Bureau of Investigation had already filed chargesheet against his client.

The prime accused in the coal scam case has been directed not to leave his native place of stay at Nituria in Purulia along with a personal bond. In case Maji needs to go out of the Nituria area, he must obtain prior permission

from the court.