Fox attacks leave 13 injured with deep wounds in eyes, faces & heads; locals flee from homes

Malda: A recent spate of fox attacks has left 13 people severely injured in Harishchandrapur II block of Malda district, triggering widespread panic in the region.

The attacks, which occurred in broad daylight in the Kanon Para area of Mashaldaha, saw a group of foxes targeting villagers working in agricultural fields.

The injured individuals suffered deep wounds in their eyes, faces and heads.

Many villagers are now contemplating leaving their homes due to the increasing frequency of these attacks.

Local sources report that the foxes have been increasingly venturing into residential areas in search of livestock leading to confrontations. The animals have become aggressive too.

Local MLA and state minister of Textiles, Tajmul Hossain, visited the affected families and expressed his concern over the rising number of such incidents.

In a statement, he said: “I have previously raised the issue in the state Assembly and planned to hold a meeting with the state forest minister to address the situation. These foxes are likely coming from nearby forests in Bhaluka.”

Meanwhile, the role of the Forest department is under scrutiny, with opposition BJP accusing the authorities of failing to curb deforestation, which they believe has disrupted the local ecosystem and driven wild animals into human habitats.

The BJP claims that the “illegal” felling of trees is contributing to the problem and that the administration has not taken necessary action to address the environmental damage. The growing tension has sparked political debates, with the locals urging swift action to prevent further harm and ensure their safety.