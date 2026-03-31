Fourth suppl list takes total electors published to 35 lakh; 20 lakh cases yet to be decided

Kolkata: The fourth supplementary list released by the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Sunday night contains the names of around 2 lakh electors, taking the total number of names published across four lists to 35 lakh so far.



The official notification for the first phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections was issued on Monday.

The first supplementary list had included 10 lakh names, followed by 21 lakh in the second list released on Friday night. The third and fourth lists, published on Saturday and Sunday nights respectively, added approximately 2.1 lakh and 2 lakh names.

Of the nearly 60 lakh electors under adjudication, around 40 lakh cases have been disposed of by about 700 judicial officers. Of these, 35 lakh names have already been published in the four supplementary lists. Nearly 20 lakh cases are yet to be decided.

Sources in the state CEO’s office said that of the 40 lakh cases disposed of, nearly 17 lakh names have been placed in the deletion list — accounting for about 45 per cent.

The Commission has provided a link titled “Submit Appeal for Individuals (Under Adjudication)” on its website, allowing those whose names have been deleted to appeal before the tribunal.

According to a notification issued by the state Home and Hill Affairs Department, polling in the first phase will be held in 152 Assembly constituencies across 16 districts.

The TMC has announced candidates for 291 seats, leaving three seats in the Hills to its ally, Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha led by Anit Thapa. The Bharatiya Janata Party has so far declared candidates for 275 seats in three phases, with 19 seats yet to be announced.

The Left parties have announced 192 candidates in the first phase, 32 in the second, and 15 in the third, while the Indian National Congress has named nominees in 284 Assembly constituencies. Filing of nominations for the first phase began on Monday. Among the prominent candidates, Suvendu Adhikari filed his nomination from Nandigram.

Polling for the second phase will be held on April 29 across 142 Assembly constituencies, with counting scheduled for May 4.

Meanwhile, the fifth supplementary list was released late Monday night. On the first day of nomination filing for the first-phase polls, around 59 candidates submitted their papers.

According to the Election Commission, 3 lakh names were published in the fifth supplementary list.