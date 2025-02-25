Fourth phase of Upper Primary counselling on March 6

Kolkata: The West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) has announced that the fourth phase of counselling for the recruitment of assistant teachers at the upper primary level will take place on March 6.

So far, a total of 12,068 candidates have participated in the first three phases of the counselling process, with 9,194 securing appointments.

As a result, 1,898 waitlisted candidates remain from the original panel of 13,966. The upcoming phase will see candidates being called from the remaining waitlist.

Concerned candidates can download their counselling intimation letters from the WBSSC website from February 27.

The Commission will also upload details of the available vacancies on the same day.