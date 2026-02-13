Four youths arrested for ‘molesting woman’

Kolkata: A police team, while performing patrolling duty, nabbed four youths after a woman was molested in Patuli late on Wednesday night.



According to sources, the woman was standing in front of a tea stall in the Patuli area with his friend around 12 am. Suddenly, four youths who were also present near the couple started making abusive gestures and passing lewd comments at them. When the couple protested, the accused youths allegedly touched the woman inappropriately and also pulled her clothes.

While her friend was trying to stop the four accused, the woman screamed. Hearing the woman screaming, a police patrolling team present near the location approached the couple. Seeing the police, the four accused tried to flee. However, the police personnel caught them after chasing them for a few meters.

Police informed that the accused persons identified as Debangshu Das of Beliaghata, Pallab Kumar Halder, Subhajit Mondal of Narendrapur and Suman Das of Patuli have been arrested for molestation and other charges.

An investigation has been initiated to find out whether they have any previous history of any crime.

After taking charge as Kolkata Police Commissioner, Supratim Sarkar toured the city to assess police alertness and visited Ballygunge and Survey Park police stations in plain clothes at night to check personnel behaviour. He said some officers recognised him during the visit and became alert.