Four women ‘workers’ deaths break deadlock’; Bharnobari to reopen

Alipurduar: The tragic death of four women tea workers early Saturday appears to have broken months of stalemate, with the Bharnobari Tea Garden in Kalchini block of Alipurduar district set to reopen on Monday.

The estate had remained shut since December 17, when the management declared a lockout citing labour unrest and left the garden premises. Since then, the district administration has made several attempts to resolve the impasse. However, it was alleged that the owners’ non-cooperation prevented any breakthrough. The situation took a grave turn on Saturday when four women workers lost their lives, and three others were critically injured in an accident while on their way to work at a neighbouring tea estate. With Bharnobari closed, the seven women had been compelled to seek work as contractual labourers elsewhere.

The tragedy triggered strong reactions among Bharnobari workers, many of whom alleged that the deaths might have been avoided had their own garden remained operational.

Notably, the Labour Department had convened a tripartite meeting on February 26 in an effort to facilitate reopening, but the talks ended without resolution. Another meeting scheduled for March 7 now stands cancelled following the latest development.

According to the Labour Department, the management will re-enter the estate by Sunday evening, and operations will formally resume on Monday. Bharnobari Tea Garden employs 1,854 workers. Garden Manager Madan Gopal Jha confirmed: “We will return to the garden on Sunday evening. The garden will reopen on Monday. On Sunday night, we will also visit the homes of the deceased workers.”

Additional Labour Commissioner Gopal Biswas said the management’s renewed flexibility following the accident paved the way for reopening the estate without further dispute.