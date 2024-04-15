Four state-run hospitals receive Centre’s accolades

Kolkata: Four government hospitals in the state have been awarded special certificates by the Union Health Ministry for successfully running ‘Quality Control Programme’ under the Central Health Mission.



The hospitals are Sagar Dutta Medical College and Hospital, Calcutta Medical College, Raiganj District Hospital and Asansol

District Hospital.

Two departments of Sagar Dutta Hospital received certificates for providing maternal and child health services while five departments of Calcutta Medical College and three each of Raiganj District Hospital and Asansol District Hospital were recognised at the national level for successfully running the ‘Quality Control Program’. These hospitals will get Rs 9 lakh for these departments for next one year.

The additional health secretary of the Health Ministry and Director of the state health mission recently sent a letter to the state health secretary in this regard. According to the letter, these four hospitals have won under the programmes ~ ‘Muskan’ and ‘Lakshya’ based on various criteria.

Under the ‘Muskan’ programme, the indoor, outdoor and sick newborn care units (SNCUs) of two hospitals in Raiganj and Asansol districts achieved 90 per cent and 88 per cent success respectively in five out of six and six out of six criteria respectively. Meanwhile, Sagar Dutta Hospital’s labour room and maternity OT under the target program achieved 91 and 95 per cent success, respectively.