Four separate road accidents leave two dead, 3 injured

Kolkata: Two individuals were killed and three more injured in four separate road accidents from Saturday night to Sunday evening in Kolkata. Among the incidents, two involved motorcyclists, while others affected a pedestrian and a van rickshaw driver.

In the first incident, a motorcyclist identified as M Das, a resident of Swinhoe Lane in Kasba, was struck by a private car on the R B connector near Narkel Bagan crossing around 11.30 am on Sunday. The collision caused multiple injuries and the victim was rushed to a private hospital on EM Bypass, where he was pronounced dead. The driver of the car, along with the vehicles involved, was taken into custody by officials from Kasba Police Station.

In the early hours of Sunday, around 1.30 am, an unidentified vehicle hit a pedestrian on Taratala Road near Lal Gate and fled the scene. The pedestrian, Rafiquel Islam Naskar, aged 28, from Bidhangarh under Rabindra Nagar Police Station, was taken to SSKM Hospital with multiple injuries but he succumbed to his injuries.

Another accident happened on Bandipur Road under Bansdroni Police Station, involving two bikers without helmets on Saturday night. The collision left both drivers injured and hospitalised. Police said that the 25-year-old Siddhartha Dey from Purba Anandapally, remains under treatment at M R Bangur Hospital, while the other rider, Palash Roy, aged 26, was discharged after receiving necessary medical care.

The final incident occurred at around 2.26 pm on Sunday on Lover’s Lane near the Ladies Golf Club, where a private car lost control and collided with a van rickshaw. The van rickshaw driver, Sagar Koyal, 23, from Turf View Quarter, AJC Bose Road, is currently admitted to the trauma care centre at SSKM Hospital. The car driver, Biswajit Sarkar, 53, also sustained injuries and is receiving treatment in the same hospital.