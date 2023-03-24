Four public healthcare facilities accorded with ‘Quality Certification’

darjeeling: Another feather was added to the cap of Bengal’s healthcare services, especially in the far-flung remote areas, with four public health facilities being accorded the Quality Certification under National Quality Assurance Standards (NQAS) programme of Government of India. Along with this, the Government of India has also awarded 7 districts of Bengal under Sub National Certification towards ‘TB-Free Initiatives.’



The four public health facilities to be accorded Quality Certification include a Block Primary Health Centre in Odlabari, Jalpaiguri; Primary Health Centre Samther, Kalimpong; Primary Health Centre Rampur Cooch Behar and Block Primary Health Centre, Nalhati Birbhum.

The health centres have been marked on Accident and Emergency (A&E) Department; Out Patient Department; In Patient Department, Labour Room, Lab, Pharmacy, Auxillary, General Administration parameters.

“The facilities underwent external assessment by empanelled NQAS external assessors. They have all been quality certified with BPHC Odlabari bagging the highest score of 94.7 per cent followed by Samther with 88.4 per cent; Rampur 87.5 and Nalhati 78.3 per cent. All the centres have “met all Criteria,” stated the letter from Vishal Chauhan, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India to the Secretary, West Bengal Health and Family Welfare department.

“After winning the NQAS certification, Rs 18000 incentive per bed will be provided by the Indian Government. It is a 10 bed PHC hence annually it will receive Rs 1 lakh 80 thousand as an incentive which can be used for the betterment of the centre,” stated R Vimala, District Magistrate, Kalimpong talking to Millennium Post.

Five remote Gram Panchayats namely Samthar, Yangmakum, Pabringtar, Samalbong and Nimbong Gram Panchayats are benefited by the Samthar Primary Health Centre catering to about 25,000 people.

“Kalimpong district has made it to the Gold category of TB-Free Initiatives,” stated R Vimala. “This is a clear indication that people are getting good service from the Samthar Primary Health Centre. We are proud of the achievements of the Kalimpong district,” stated Anit Thapa.

There is an air of jubilation in the Jalpaiguri district also. “It is a proud moment for the district that the BPHC in Odlabari has been accorded the Quality Certification that too with the highest marking. In future will strive to replicate this in other parts of the district also,” stated Moumita Godara Basu, District Magistrate, Jalpaiguri.