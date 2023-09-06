Four people beaten up by intoxicated youths

Two youths along with two women were allegedly beaten up by some intoxicated youths when they tried to stop them from consuming alcohol and drugs in the locality. The incident occurred on Monday night at More Bajar area in Ward number 33 in Siliguri.

The police have arrested a youth in connection with the incident. A written complaint was lodged at New Jalpaiguri Police Station on Tuesday, based on which the police arrested a youth from Suryasen Colony area on Wednesday. He has been identified as Chiranjit Das (19 years). Ranjit Saha, a resident of Michael Madhusudan Colony, had gone to his relative’s house at More Bajar on Monday. After dinner, he went out with one of his friends and saw a group of youths allegedly consuming alcohol and drugs.

When the duo asked them to abstain from consuming alcohol openly, an argument ensued and the intoxicated youths allegedly beat up Ranjit and his friend Subrata Saha with bamboo sticks. There were about 10 youths in the gang. They also beat up Sandhya Saha, Ranjit’s relative and another woman when they tried to stop the scuffle.