Four passenger trains cancelled after lorry dashes with level crossing gate

Kolkata: Four passenger trains were cancelled and many express trains were diverted after a lorry dashed with the level crossing gate between Dhuliaganga and Ballalpur stations on Monday and came in front of Kolkata-Radhikapur Express resulting in derailment of the train engine. No casualty was reported.



The incident took place at 1:24 am when a lorry dashed and entered into the closed level crossing by breaking the gate boom. It came in front of the approaching train which resulted in 12 wheels of the train engine derailing and infringing on both Up and Down line.

A special train was arranged to transport the stranded passengers to Radhikapur. Vehicles were arranged for local passengers to facilitate reaching their destination with minimum time loss. Another train engine was arranged to clear the stranded coaches of the express train which left the site of the accident at 5:56 am. The Down line was cleared at 6:45 am and the first train Malda to Azimganj Passenger passed through Ballalpur at 8:47 am.

Single line working was introduced through the restored Down line to continue train movement in both directions. Due to the incident, four passenger trains, including Azimganj-Sahibganj Passenger, Azimganj-Barharwa Passenger, Barharwa-Azimganj Passenger and Sahibganj-Azimganj Passenger were cancelled.

Express trains, including Kolkata-Agartala Express, Howrah-Katihar Express, Hate Bazare Express and others were diverted via Azimganj-Naihati-Rampurhat-Gumani route.