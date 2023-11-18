Four pairs of trains in Krishnanagar-Lalgola section cancelled

Kolkata: Four pairs of trains in Krishnanagar and Lalgola section will remain cancelled on November 19 as Eastern Railway has planned to take traffic and power block on both the lines for the construction of Limited Height



Subway (LHS).

A total of 34 trains usually ply on the section. But to accommodate the construction work, four pairs of trains will be cancelled and six pairs of trains will be short terminated and short originated. According to officials, the LHS will be constructed in lieu of level crossing gates between the mentioned sections.

By replacing level crossing gates with Limited Height Subways, Eastern Railway aims to significantly reduce train detention times, ensuring timely arrivals and departures. For construction of LHS on Krishnanagar – Lalgola section, ten hours traffic and power block has been planned on UP & Down both lines, starting from 08:50 am till 6:50 pm. One pair between Krishnanagar to Lalgola, Sealdah to Lalhola and two pairs of trains from Ranaghat to Lalgola have been cancelled.

“Local residents and commuters using these gates will experience increased convenience and reduced travel time, contributing to an improved quality of life. The LHS also significantly reduces the risk associated with level crossing, hence providing a safer passage for both pedestrians and vehicles,” an official stated.