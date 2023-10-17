Four miscreants arrested with firearms

Raiganj: During a pre-Durga Puja security operation, the Islampur police district in North Dinajpur arrested four individuals from various locations in Islampur and Chopra on Monday night. The police also seized three firearms and ten rounds of ammunition from the suspects. The arrested individuals were presented in the Islampur court on Tuesday.



In a special nighttime operation, police officers from the Islampur police district apprehended Farooq Azam (26) from Khujaluguchh in Chopra, confiscating a revolver and six rounds of ammunition from him. In addition, three other individuals, Jabed Hussain (24), Jiarul Hoque (19), and Md Kasim (15), were arrested in Patagara and Agdimti villages in Islampur. The police recovered two firearms and four rounds of ammunition from them.

Jasprit Singh, Superintendent of Police, said: “During the pre-Durga Puja operation, we arrested three individuals from Patagara and Agdimti villages and one from Khujalu Guchh in Chopra. These individuals had previous complaints against them in various crimes at different police stations. We confiscated three firearms and ten rounds of ammunition from them. They have been presented in court and are currently under police remand for further investigation.”