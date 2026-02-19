Four minors sustain injuries in explosion at Bhangar

Kolkata: Four minor boys aged between 8 and 10 years sustained critical injuries after an explosion took place in the Bodra area of Bhangar on Tuesday evening.

According to sources, a road renovation work was going on between Ghatakpukur and the Khargachhi area. For the past three days, the renovation work has been stopped due to some reasons. But the objects brought for the purpose were kept on the roadside adjacent to a house, including a few drums full of chemical and combustible material like Light Diesel Oil (LDO). On Tuesday evening, four minor boys were playing at the said spot. Suddenly, local residents heard an explosion. When they went to the spot, they found the minor boys lying with critical burn injuries. Immediately, they were rushed to Nalmuri rural Hospital, from where they were shifted to M R Bangur Hospital.

MLA of Canning East, Shaukat Molla, and Deputy Commissioner Bhangar Division, Saikat Ghosh, rushed to the spot and inquired about the matter. The BDDS was called in. But after a thorough search of the area, nothing was found. Sources informed that a requisition for forensic examination has already been sent and experts are likely to visit the site on Thursday. Police suspect that the children, while playing, somehow made an impact with a blue drum, which subsequently exploded. Though no responsible person has been found so far, a complaint has been lodged by the family of one of the injured children. A probe is underway.