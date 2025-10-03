Four killed, seven hurt as car rams festival crowd

Jalpaiguri: Four people were killed and at least seven others injured when a luxury car, reportedly speeding and out of control, rammed into a crowd near Bridge No. 2 on Asian Highway 4, en route to Maynaguri from Dhupguri. The incident occurred on Thursday night as locals were visiting pandals.

The deceased include Santosh Kumar Biswas(45), Santosh Roy(45), Sushil Kumar Biswas(67) and Doksa Roy(40), of Maynaguri.

Eyewitnesses said the festival was proceeding smoothly when a car lost control and hit a roadside shop, violently throwing several onlookers. Locals launched rescue efforts as police and emergency teams rushed the injured to nearby hospitals. DSP Khandbahale Umesh Ganpath said a case has been registered; the driver fled after treatment, and investigations are ongoing.