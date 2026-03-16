Four IPS, one WBPS and 27 Inspectors transferred

Kolkata: In a significant reshuffle in the state police, the Commissioner of Police (CP) of Siliguri Police Commissionerate, C. Sudhakar, along with three other IPS officers, one WBPS officer and 27 Inspectors, have been transferred.



According to an order issued by the Police Service Cell of the Home and Hill Affairs Department, Sudhakar has been appointed Inspector General of Police (IGP), Intelligence Branch (IB), North Bengal. Syed Waquar Raza, who was serving as Deputy Inspector General (DIG), has been appointed the new CP of Siliguri Police Commissionerate.

Among other changes, Bholanath Pandey, who was functioning as Deputy Commissioner (DC) of the South East Division (SED) in Kolkata in the rank of Joint CP, has been posted as DIG, Jalpaiguri Range. Surya Pratap Yadav, who was Commandant (CO) of the RAF battalion in Durgapur, will replace Pandey. Santi Das, a WBPS officer who was posted as Additional SP in the State Human Rights Commission and was deputed as ADC to the Governor of West Bengal, has been appointed Deputy CO in the State Armed Police, 2nd Battalion.

Meanwhile, 27 Inspectors serving as police station in-charges, Circle Inspectors and in other units were transferred on Sunday, shortly before the announcement of the Assembly election schedule.