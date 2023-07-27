Four, including mother, held for selling newborn

Kolkata: Four persons, including the mother of a new born baby, were arrested on Wednesday for allegedly selling the baby for Rs 2 lakh.

According to sources, Shukla Das, of Ranabhutia area in Narendrapur, is a widow. Her husband had died a few years ago. About a year ago, she got involved in an affair with a man. Local residents claimed that during the affair, she got pregnant.

About 11 days ago, she gave birth to a baby. Meanwhile, Das’s neighbour Shanti Mondal, who works as a domestic help, told her that she knew a couple who was searching for a baby. Through Shanti and her husband Tapas, Das agreed to sell her baby to the couple. After the price was fixed at Rs 2 lakh, the baby was sold to a woman identified as Jhuma Majhi, of Panchasayar area. Meanwhile, another neighbour of Das came to know about the deal and informed Narendrapur police station. After a case was registered, the cops of Narendrapur police station arrested Das, Majhi and Shanti along with her husband. Police suspect that Shanti and her husband might be involved in a racket that sells children. A probe is underway.