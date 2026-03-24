Four houses, shop gutted in Mongpu; One injured

Mongpu: A major fire broke out at Mongpu Chaurasta in the wee hours of Monday, destroying around four houses and a shop. One woman was also injured in the fire. The blaze has triggered strong demands from local residents for the immediate establishment of a fire station in the area.



Mongpu in the Darjeeling district is located at a distance of 32 km from Darjeeling and 40 km from Kalimpong. Victims of the fire said they first noticed the blaze around 3.30 am. “We could not salvage anything except the clothes we were wearing. Important documents and household belongings were all engulfed by the blaze. We think that the fire could have started from a short circuit,” stated Jina Rai, a victim.

The properties of Jyamin Lama, Sujit Rai, Satyam Rai, Sikha Magar and Jina Rai were razed to the ground. According to sources, the fire caused extensive damage, with property worth several lakhs reportedly reduced to ashes.

Mongpu Police informed that a woman, identified as Reena Rai, sustained injuries in the incident and is currently undergoing treatment at Rambi Hospital. Fire engines from NHPC, Kalijhora and Kalimpong were rushed to the spot. However, by the time help arrived, the fire had already engulfed multiple structures. Locals pitched in along with fire brigade personnel to bring the fire under control.

Following the incident, residents have intensified their demand for setting up a fire station in Mongpu, urging the authorities to take immediate steps to prevent such devastating losses in the future. “Had there been a fire station in Mongpu, our properties could have been saved,” lamented Rai.