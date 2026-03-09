Four houses robbed in Kamarhati, burglars spray chemical to loot

Kolkata: Tension gripped ward 28 of Kamarhati Municipality after burglars sprayed some kind of chemical and robbed four houses in a row.

The incident occurred during the night between Friday and Saturday. Though the burglars were captured on CCTV footage, police have yet to identify or apprehend them.

On Saturday morning, residents of the four houses in the Basudebpur area woke up feeling unwell. Upon leaving their beds, they found broken or unlocked almirahs and missing valuables. As they informed their neighbours, it became clear that all four houses had been targeted. The police were immediately informed and arrived at the crime scene to begin an investigation. All four houses were checked for possible clues. CCTV footage revealed a group of miscreants fleeing the area late Friday night, though their identities remain unknown.

Police have also activated their sources to check if anyone is attempting to sell gold jewellery without cash memos to local goldsmiths.